EC Education concluding probe into contaminated water at school
Last week, about 100 pupils St Matthews Senior Secondary were admitted to hospital after they developed stomach aches after drinking water at the school.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says it is wrapping up the investigation where learners fell ill after drinking tap water at a school in Keiskammahoek.
Last week, about 100 pupils St Matthews Senior Secondary were admitted to hospital. This is after learners developed stomach aches after drinking water at the school.
They've since been tested and recently discharged.
Following the incident, the department then closed the school to inspect facilities at the school.
The department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima says only the matrics were back at school on Monday.
The other learners are using a community hall.
“The teams are wrapping up the investigation because we get to clean all other areas that had water. The water reservoir had to be cleaned … "
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
