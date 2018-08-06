EC Education concluding probe into contaminated water at school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

EC Education concluding probe into contaminated water at school

Last week, about 100 pupils St Matthews Senior Secondary were admitted to hospital after they developed stomach aches after drinking water at the school.

A view of St Matthews Senior Secondary in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook.com
A view of St Matthews Senior Secondary in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook.com
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says it is wrapping up the investigation where learners fell ill after drinking tap water at a school in Keiskammahoek.

Last week, about 100 pupils St Matthews Senior Secondary were admitted to hospital. This is after learners developed stomach aches after drinking water at the school.

They've since been tested and recently discharged.

Following the incident, the department then closed the school to inspect facilities at the school.

The department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima says only the matrics were back at school on Monday.

The other learners are using a community hall.

“The teams are wrapping up the investigation because we get to clean all other areas that had water. The water reservoir had to be cleaned … "

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA