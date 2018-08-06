Dept promises to meet Alex residents over land issues

A group of elderly people from that community staged a protest outside Luthuli House earlier on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Human Settlements Department has committed itself to holding a meeting aimed at finding a resolution to land issues in Alexandra next week.

A group of elderly people from that community staged a protest outside Luthuli House earlier on Monday.

They claim they were forcibly removed from their land by the apartheid government and were never compensated.

The groups are represented by the Alexandra Property Owner's Rights and the Alexandra Land Property Owner's Association.

The department's Sam Mahatlane said: “We are again going to be meeting with the councillors and thereafter we will call a public meeting in Alexandra and give feedback to the community or those representing the community.”