De Bruin confident of Lions' continued Super Rugby success
Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes that his side will continue to be successful in Super Rugby in the future despite losing three consecutive finals.
The Johannesburg side are the first franchise to lose all three successive Super Rugby finals that they have competed in and they have all come against New Zealand opposition. In 2016, the Lions lost to the Hurricanes in Wellington before being beaten twice, home and away by the Crusaders.
De Bruin was still confident after the 37-18 loss, that the union is still well poised to be successful in the competition in the future despite losing a few players to European based clubs.
“I believe in seasons and there comes a time when two or three players move on to Europe. Fortunately, we have a good junior system and our recruitment is good. For the past five or six years, our under-19’s and under-21’s are winning and are lifting trophies.”
De Bruin says that he is proud of the effort and the performance of his team in the final.
“It was good performance by the boys and I could not be prouder. We came up against a great Crusaders team who prepared well and deserved to win the final.”
