DA wants Maimane's statement on land expropriation aired on SABC
This follows the broadcast of a video statement by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he announced the party’s decision to push for an amendment of the Constitution's Section 25.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) until midnight on Wednesday to broadcast a video statement by party leader Mmusi Maimane on the expropriation of land without compensation.
This follows the broadcast last week of a pre-recorded statement by African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he announced the party’s decision to push for an amendment of the Constitution so that the conditions under which this can be done are spelt out.
The DA slammed the political-party broadcast as highly irregular and has laid a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme said: “As required by BCCSA rules, the SABC must make an effort to make sure that opposing views are given a similar coverage within the time slot. So we await the SABC to prove their impartiality, to prove their independence by airing this content from the DA.”
Van Damme says SABC board chairperson Bongamusa Makhatini’s told the party that Maimane was given time to respond on the SABC’s Morning Live programme, but the DA Member of Parliament says this is not enough.
She says the public broadcaster has a duty to ensure political parties “fair and equitable” coverage.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
