DA, De Lille court cases remain in place despite truce
Neither Patricia De Lille nor the DA are prepared to drop their court cases against each other just yet.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have agreed to a fragile peace.
She will step down as mayor at the end of October.
But while the planned disciplinary hearing against her scheduled for this week has been canned for good, neither De Lille nor the DA are prepared to drop their court cases against each other just yet.
Making the announcement, DA leader Mmusi Maimane insisted there had been no campaign by party leadership to get rid of De Lille.
“We do the things that needed to be done, which was to seek out accountability. Each political party is entitled in its own way to desire to do those things. It is right.”
But he gave no reasons for withdrawing the charges.
De Lille, meanwhile, said she feels relieved and vindicated.
“You need leaders to rise above political differences and continue to put the people of the city of Cape Town first.”
But later in a tweet, she added that she had stepped down because she could no longer stand the abuse by the party.
While Maimane said he was happy that De Lille would remain a DA member, the party still intends to pursue a High Court appeal against a ruling that her membership be reinstated.
De Lille too will pursue her court case challenging an internal party report, saying it was not supported by any hard evidence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
De Lille: Fight with DA cannot continue forever
-
ANC reacts to attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yet
-
DA criticises ANC’s timing on referring Qedani Mahlangu to integrity committee
-
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.