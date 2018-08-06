Popular Topics
CT taxi task team hopes for talks with WC dept over strike

The task team says the Western Cape taxi industry has been without effective leadership for more than five years.

Cape Town Taxi Rank stands deserted during a taxi strike in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team says it's hoping to engage with the Western Cape Transport Department on Monday afternoon to put an end to a taxi strike.

The group represents provincial taxi organisations like the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and commute 70% of passengers in the province.

It's demanding the national taxi umbrella body, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), allows a provincial elective conference ahead of a national conference on 14 August.

WATCH: Cape Town taxi ranks left deserted as drivers strike

The task team says the Western Cape taxi industry has been without effective leadership for more than five years.

It was a chaotic morning for Cape Town commuters. Some were left stranded due to the taxi strike, while others were affected by reported intimidation and attacks on Golden Arrow bus services in Khayelitsha.

Two buses were set alight.

The striking Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team's Besuthu Ndungane has denied involvement in the bus attacks and has condemned intimidation.

“We will not support any form of free movement being violated in this action.”

Ndungane says the task team is waiting for Transport MEC Donald Grant to actively participate in the discussions.

“We want a conference platform that will be able to make resolutions to ensure that every minibus taxi operator will not be excluded.”

He says they are still waiting for confirmation on Monday afternoon's meeting.

