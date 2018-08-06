CT taxi commuters left frustrated as strike hits
The Bellville taxi rank is usually manic on a Monday morning, but it stands virtually empty, except for commuters who are optimistic of finding a taxi driver not taking part in the strike.
CAPE TOWN – It’s been a morning of turmoil for taxi commuters.
Many taxi drivers in the city are taking part in a strike. The Bellville taxi rank is usually manic on a Monday morning, but it stands virtually empty, except for commuters who are optimistic of finding a taxi driver not taking part in the strike.
About 50 people wait in line to catch a bus. Many commuters are seething.
“I had to walk to Bellville. When I got here I realised there’s no taxi. I must take a Stellenbosch taxi,” a commuter told Eyewitness News.
#TaxiStrike There are no minibus taxi’s at the Delft Taxi Rank. GLS pic.twitter.com/ETCK6U8qmI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018
Another adds: “It’s my bread and butter, I need to get to work but here are no taxis.”
#TaxiStrike People standing in line waiting on bus to get to work. GLS pic.twitter.com/fodwRnVaKn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018
A grade eleven learner says she has been waiting at the rank for the past three hours CA pic.twitter.com/Bb6N0YWmd0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018
Another commuter tells us that she is stranded at the rank pic.twitter.com/OzE2gWIyCg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018
It’s not clear when all taxi drivers will get back onto the roads.
Meanwhile, a group calling itself Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team has accused the Western Cape Transport Department of meddling in matters related to the sector.
As a result, taxi drivers affiliated to the group have decided to down their keys in Cape Town, affecting tens of thousands of people.
The organisation's Besuthu Ndungane says: “The MEC must make a decision. On one occasion he wants to be impartial and says he doesn’t want to interfere but the best you expect from the department is intervention. But their intervention is coming out like interference.”
The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team says it has decided to withdraw its services until a date is set for a pre-elective conference.
The spokesperson for the task team and Codeta, Besuthu Ndungane, explains: “The reason why we are intending to withdraw our service is because the national office of Santaco is refusing to support a request for the minibus operators to be allowed a pre-election conference that should precede the regional and provincial election.”
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.