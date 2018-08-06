Case against women’s march organisers closed

It emerged earlier on Monday that police in Tshwane opened a case of public violence against the movement.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the organisers of the #TotalShutDown march has been closed.

Thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week to deliver a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “The national commissioner took a decision in light of the fact that the initial report that he received didn’t mention anything about any transgression by the protestors. In light of that, he took a decision that this case be closed unfounded.”

#Totalshudown [WATCH] A scuffle has broken out between protestors and police at the Union Buildings. Marchers are demanding Cyril Ramaphosa come and receive their memorandum. TK pic.twitter.com/zCW6Hfp108 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

#Totalshudown Organisers of the campaign have refused to deliver the memorandum to Minister Naledi Pandor demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa receive it himself. TK pic.twitter.com/9SxjSx3GQG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)