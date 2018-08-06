Brits in talks with few clubs as he misses out on Rugby Champs squad

The 37-year-old Scalk Brits missed out on selection for the Boks’ Rugby Championship squad, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that the door is not closed just yet.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that veteran hooker Scalk Brits is in talks with a few rugby clubs and is still a part of his plans for the future.

Brits, who announced his retirement from rugby earlier in the year, made a U-turn when he was called up to the Springbok squad as cover for the injured Bismarck du Plessis for the June international three Test match series against England which the Boks won 2-1

The 37-year-old Brits missed out on selection for the Boks’ Rugby Championship squad, but Erasmus says that the door is not closed just yet.

“Scalk was going to retire but he is definitely fit enough to still play. He is still in talks with a few clubs and I’d like to throw him in here and there just to keep him in the mix.

“We have three really good hookers in Malcom Max, Bongi Mbonambi and Akker van der Merwe who have enough quality to win you a world cup, but it is important to have guys like Bismarck and Scalk around should one of those guys get injured going into the World Cup.”

Brits came from the bench in the third and final Test against England where the Boks lost 25-10.