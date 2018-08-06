ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black business
A deal was struck between De Lille and the Democratic Alliance in exchange to drop the disciplinary charges against her.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in Cape Town says it is concerned that Mayor Patricia de Lille’s resignation will further negatively impact black-owned businesses.
A deal was struck between De Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in exchange to drop the disciplinary charges against her.
However, she remains a member of the party.
De Lille was supposed to face charges this week.
Spokesperson for the ANC in the city, Khaya Yozi, says: “De Lille has clearly decided to make a deal with them and she has proven to be a white cabal, [who] disrespects and [has] disregard for black DA members.”
Shortly after that announcement, De Lille tweeted that the DA withdrew the charges against her due to a lack of evidence.
Yozi says her decision will have a far-reaching impact on the Capetonians.
“We’re extremely concerned that employment equity and bringing up of black-owned businesses will now be under attack, even more under this De Lille and DA agreement.”
WATCH: Patricia de Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor
De Lille on Sunday said the decision was not part of a deal she had reached with the DA to put an end to the near year-long impasse over alleged misconduct allegations. Rather, she said the time had come to put their differences aside for the good of the city.
She, however, also added that she has had enough abuse by the party.
De Lille’s reign as the city’s longest-serving mayor will officially come to an end in just over two months' time. She said she believed she had done her best and that good leaders needed to know when to rise above their political differences.
“Although I was ready to proceed with the disciplinary hearing, I also realise this fight between myself and the DA cannot continue forever.”
But what’s next for De Lille?
She says she needs time to think about it and has not yet decided whether she will continue to serve as a city councillor once she hands over the mayoral chain.
“To me, it’s just a bend in the road in my life, but it’s certainly not the end of the road.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
