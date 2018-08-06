40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violence
Police said gunmen targeted a block party, a gathering after a funeral, and other gatherings on a night where thousands of people gathered for a downtown concert.
CHICAGO – At least 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend during the seven hours from midnight Saturday to early Sunday morning, with four fatalities, city police said on Sunday, a stark violent streak in a city where authorities say gun violence has been decreasing this year.
“These were both random and targeted shootings on our streets,” said Fred Waller, Chief of the Patrol Division of the Chicago Police Department, in a press conference.
He said most of the shootings are connected to gang violence in the city of about 2.7 million people, the third-largest in the United States.
Police said gunmen targeted a block party, a gathering after a funeral, and other gatherings on a night where thousands of people gathered for a downtown concert.
Local media reported that the brunt of the violence happened in the city’s West Side, where 25 people were shot in separate attacks.
Waller touted that shootings in 2018 were down from last year.
The Chicago Tribune, which has been tracking shooting statistics, reported earlier this month that shootings in the city have declined, with 533 fewer shootings as of 1 August than the same time in 2017.
“By no means do these statistics show that we have a victory,” Waller said.
He said that police are working with other law enforcement groups to target gang activity.
“I promise we will not be defeated,” Waller said.
More specifics on the shootings were not immediately available late on Sunday.
Popular in World
-
'If I see them, I'm going to shoot them'
-
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US ties
-
Tourists flee Indonesia's Lombok island after quake kills 91
-
Trump says his son sought information on Clinton from Russians in 2016
-
ANC reacts to attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro
-
Giant crocodile captured in Australia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.