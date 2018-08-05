#WomensMonth: Barbara Hogan remembers time spent in jail
JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan has paid tribute to and visited the Women’s Jail at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday where she was incarcerated after being charged for treason.
The event included visits to the graves of Helen Joseph, Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa and Albertina Sisulu whose centenary is being celebrated this year.
She further added that South African women are still struggling to be incorporated in key positions in the corporate world.
Hogan delivered a speech of the unforgettable experience she had while she was in prison and said prisoners are the most excluded and ignored in society.
“Prison is one of those places where if you’re a prisoner, you suffer more exclusion and you are considered to be beyond the pale.”
WATCH: Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan talk about an unforgettable experience she had while she was in prison #WomensMonth #HeroicWomen @KathradaFound pic.twitter.com/e0QcujLw6a— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 5, 2018
WATCH: Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan say prisoners are the most excluded and ignored in society #WomensMonth #HeroicWomen @KathradaFound pic.twitter.com/TDlbZ0vpo7— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 5, 2018
WATCH: Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan talk about her experience as a prisoner. “Those were the hard years of apartheid.” #WomensMonth #HeroicWomen pic.twitter.com/pi9utFJLu5— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 5, 2018
Barbara Hogan speaking outside her cell at @VisitConHill . She was one of the first white women to be charged for treason and was sentenced to 10 yrs by the apartheid govt. #HeroicWomen pic.twitter.com/pnsIl6gWL1— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 5, 2018
Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan is expected to speak at a tribute event commemorating #WomensMonth pic.twitter.com/dGSm1oMFql— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 5, 2018
Ma Rita Ndzanga at Newclare Cemetery walking with Nonkosi Maliti towards Rahima Moosa's grave. #HeroicWomen pic.twitter.com/ocgx2148Wa— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 5, 2018
At the graves of Albertina Sisulu, whose centenary will be marked in October, and Walter Sisulu. Rita Ndzanga shares her reflections while our Board member Razia Saleh provides insight into Ma Sisulu's contribution to the struggle. #HeroicWomen pic.twitter.com/knsZZVSKFU— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 5, 2018
At the grave of Rahima Moosa, one of the leaders of the 1956 Women's March. Ma Rita Nzanga lays flowers. #HeroicWomen pic.twitter.com/W6pljMrtkw— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 5, 2018
Grave site for Helen Joseph and Lilian Ngoyi #WomensMonth #HeroicWomen @KathradaFound pic.twitter.com/8IVR69D7N6— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 5, 2018
Laying of flowers at the grave of Helen Joseph and Lilian Ngoyi. They're buried in one grave at Avalon cemetery. #HeroicWomen pic.twitter.com/kCCdwUEBhH— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 5, 2018
