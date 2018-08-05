[UPDATE] Vintage plane's crash in Switzerland killed all 20 on board, police say
The plane crashed in a basin at 2,450 meters above sea level on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain shortly before 5 pm (1500GMT) on Saturday.
ZURICH - A vintage plane’s crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, Grisons cantonal police said on Sunday.
Among those killed were 17 people from Switzerland and a three-person family from Austria, police said.
The cause of the crash, which occurred hours after a family of four was killed when their small plane went down further west in the Alps, is under investigation.
The airspace above the crash site was closed by the Federal Office for Civil Aviation and access to popular hiking trails in the surrounding area was blocked.
