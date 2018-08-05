Two people questioned in connection with ANC’s Victor Molosi murder

Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
Victor Molosi was gunned down outside his home a few weeks ago and later succumbed to his injuries.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Knysna.
The police's Malcolm Poje says two people were taken in for questioning at the start of the weekend.
However, he adds the suspects have not yet been charged.
“As the investigation unfolds, they might be charged. They were arrested on Friday afternoon but it was only for questioning purposes.”
