Somerset Mall evacuated after roof collapse

Circumstances leading to the collapse are still unclear and authorities have not yet confirmed if there were any casualties from the accident.

CAPE TOWN - Somerset Mall has been evacuated after a part of the roof collapsed on Sunday.

Operations manager Chris Le Roux says the shopping centre will be open for business soon.

“We had the cceiling collapse in one section of the mall and luckily no injuries. All authorities are on site assessing the extent of the damage and we will be able to open for trade shortly.”

Roof collapse: Somerset Mall Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/zGcCxq3nGu — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 5, 2018

Somerset mall at the moment. pic.twitter.com/C12j8unyap — golden nugget (@Strohry_Laury) August 5, 2018