Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
Authorities provided few details about the second crash but local airline JU-AIR said one of its Ju-52 airplanes, which seats 17 passengers along with two pilots, had crashed.
ZURICH - A small airliner crashed in the Swiss Alps on Saturday, just hours after a family of four was killed when their small plane went down in a forest.
Authorities provided few details about the second crash but local airline JU-AIR said one of its Ju-52 airplanes, which seats 17 passengers along with two pilots, had crashed. It was not clear how many people were on the plane.
“We have the sad duty to announce that one of our Ju-52 aircraft had a accident today,” the airline said on its website. “At the moment, no further information is available.”
Police said on Twitter that five helicopters and a large rescue mission were deployed to the scene of the accident, which occurred on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Graubuenden.
The airspace above the crash site, which is 2,450 metres above sea level, was closed by the country’s Federal Office for Civil Aviation.
Local newspaper Blick reported that all passengers aboard the plane were killed.
Neither police nor the airline could immediately be reached on Saturday night but police said on Twitter that further information would be provided on Sunday morning.
Based out of Duebendorf in canton Zurich, JU-AIR offers sightseeing, charter and adventure flights with its three midcentury Junkers Ju-52 aircraft, known affectionately in German as “Auntie Ju” planes.
Earlier on Saturday, a small plane crashed in the Rengg mountain pass area in the canton of Nidwalden, killing two parents and their two children.
Both crashes were under investigation.
Popular in World
-
Anni Dewani’s family speak out on Shrien’s same sex relationship
-
North California wildfires expand to more than two-thirds the size of LA
-
Venezuela's Maduro says drone blast was bid to kill him, blames Colombia
-
Shrien Dewani confirms being in same-sex relationship
-
US gives Russian proposal over Syria cold shoulder
-
WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.