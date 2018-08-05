SACP calls for govt intervention over SABC, PSL matter
The decision follows unsuccessful negotiations between the SABC and PSL after both entities failed to reach consensus regarding the terms of the contract.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to allow the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast all its matches on radio while negotiations continue.
The SACP says it's biggest concern is the impact this decision will have on the poor who depend on radio for rolling soccer coverage.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo says: “The government has to intervene. Firstly, there must be a review of the public broadcasting funding model. Secondly, the SABC must be adequately resourced. But these resources cannot be handed over to the SABC in order for the SABC to pass it over to private interest.”
At the same time, Sports and Recreation Minister Thokozile Xasa has raised concern following the decision by the SABC on the PSL..
Xasa's spokesman Vuyo Mhaga says: “Sport in our country is followed by the poor and working class, who are basically the majority of our country. So those who have been given authority to administer sport must always have this in mind.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
