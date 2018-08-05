SABC: We’re dealing with our liquidity challenges
The 'City Press' is reporting the public broadcaster's unpaid bills at the end of July exceed R100 million with independent TV producers owed about R90 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has dismissed as “speculative” reports on its financial woes, saying its liquidity problems are nothing new.
The City Press is reporting the public broadcaster's unpaid bills at the end of July exceed R100 million with independent TV producers owed about R90 million.
The SABC says its engaging the Independent Producers Organisation and hopes to settle its debt by mid-August.
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says: “Whatever is speculated or put out there is based on speculation, but we’re deal with facts. The facts are that we’re dealing with our liquidity challenges. We are speaking directly to the Independent Producers Organisation and all creators so that we together work on the resolution of the problem while also engaging government.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.