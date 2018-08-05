SABC: We’re dealing with our liquidity challenges

The 'City Press' is reporting the public broadcaster's unpaid bills at the end of July exceed R100 million with independent TV producers owed about R90 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has dismissed as “speculative” reports on its financial woes, saying its liquidity problems are nothing new.

The SABC says its engaging the Independent Producers Organisation and hopes to settle its debt by mid-August.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says: “Whatever is speculated or put out there is based on speculation, but we’re deal with facts. The facts are that we’re dealing with our liquidity challenges. We are speaking directly to the Independent Producers Organisation and all creators so that we together work on the resolution of the problem while also engaging government.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)