Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
It is alleging Maseko committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Rhodes University SRC says its shaken by the death of a student at the institution Khensani Maseko who passed away this weekend.
The university's communication and advancement division says she passed away at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.
Tributes and messages of condolences from friends and loved ones have been pouring in on social media.
It is alleging Maseko committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.
Maseko was a third year BA student at the institution.
The Rhodes SRC's Nhlakanipho Mahlangu said: “We know the amount of promise she had to offer us all, I mean to offer the entire country. We’re very shaken, it’s a very difficult time for us as the SRC and we wish her family all the strength and support that we can.”
Women should be treated with respect.— #Women'sMonth❤ (@mthoko_d) August 5, 2018
No means "NO". #RIPKhensani #WomansMonth pic.twitter.com/FOAVWirSdh
Just retweet 💔💔💔#RIPKhensani 💝 No women deserves to be raped. pic.twitter.com/A0olL7YiV5— Plaudits SA (@Plaudits_SA) August 5, 2018
Etlela kahle Khensani 💔#RIPKhensani pic.twitter.com/1ta9B4WE9F— 22.June 💖 (@associandou) August 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
Somerset Mall evacuated after roof collapse
-
ANC reacts to attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro
-
De Lille feels vindicated by DA decision to drop charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.