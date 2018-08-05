Report: Senior Transnet execs could face suspension over state capture

The 'City Press' is reporting the current group CEO Siyabonga Gama and three others have been asked to give reasons why they should not be suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspensions are reportedly on the cards for senior Transnet executives named in three reports on state capture.

The City Press is reporting the current group CEO Siyabonga Gama and three others have been asked to give reasons why they should not be suspended.

It’s understood the suspensions could happen next week. This comes after reports by corporate law firms on the controversial Transnet locomotives tender.

City Press has learnt Transnet had engaged one senior and one junior counsel, both experts in labour law, to formulate the disciplinary charges against the executives.

The paper’s sources within the Transnet board and the Department of Public Enterprises said the executives would receive their letters this week.

The impending disciplinary action is based on the MNS report, which also recommends that the entire deal, which sky rocketed in price from R38.6 billion to R54.5 billion be cancelled.

The locomotives tender saw Gupta-linked companies score more than R5 billion in kickbacks.

At the time the locomotives contracts were signed, Brian Molefe was group CEO of Transnet, Siyabonga Gama was the chief executive of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) and Thamsanqa Jiyane was TFR’s chief procurement officer.

