Police appeal for help to find suspects after arson attack at school

Two offices were set alight at the Ncedisizwe Senior Secondary School in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police van. Picture: SAPS.
Police van. Picture: SAPS.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of arson after a fire at a school.

Two offices were set alight at the Ncedisizwe Senior Secondary School in the early hours of Friday morning.

The motive behind the attack is not known.

The police's Jackson Manatha said: “Two offices as well as some machines, like laptops, to the value of R95,000 were burnt. Anyone who knows who set the school on fire is urges to assist police.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

