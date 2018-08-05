Pandor: More black academics vital in achieving decolonised education

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says the achievement of fundamental change has continued to evade transformation at tertiary institutions.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says the number of black academics needs to increase to assist with transformation at institutions of higher learning.

She says graduates tend to choose to work for benefits instead of furthering their studies, which she says is due to lack of support.

Pandor was addressing the South African Union of Students' national executive meeting regarding transformation and funding of higher education in Fourways, Johannesburg on Sunday.

“Changing the content of who teaches is vital and so pursuing senior degrees and academic positions is vital if we’re to achieve decolonisation and transformation.”