Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018

EWN brings you Lotto results. Check if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 4 August are as follows:

Lotto results: 2, 14, 21, 28, 36, 42 Bonus: 47

LottoPlus results: 7, 11, 33, 36, 38, 46 Bonus: 29

LottoPlus2 results: 2, 12, 20, 26, 28, 47 Bonus: 5

For more details visit the National Lottery website.