‘Land expropriation to have negative impact on Khoi community’

-
Professor Mayosi remembered for contribution to health scienceLocal
-
Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on SaturdayWorld
-
North California wildfires expand to more than two-thirds the size of LAWorld
-
Venezuela's Maduro says drone blast was bid to kill him, blames ColombiaWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018Lifestyle
-
Numsa backs ‘boycott Shoprite’ call over Namibian caseBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Professor Mayosi remembered for contribution to health scienceLocal
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018Lifestyle
-
Numsa backs ‘boycott Shoprite’ call over Namibian caseBusiness
-
Parly concludes public hearings on land expropriationLocal
-
#TotalShutDown wants convicted rapist Brickz to stop performingLocal
-
Pair nabbed for possession of over 200 rounds of ammunitionLocal
Popular Topics
-
City get convincing win over SuperSportSport
-
Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers CupSport
-
Paris hosts Gay Games amid surge in anti-gay aggression in FranceSport
-
Peaty breaks own world 100 metres breaststroke recordSport
-
Chiefs, Sundowns draw in thrilling PSL season openerSport
-
England beat India by 31 runs to take 1-0 leadSport
Popular Topics
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
Priyanka Chopra bids 'Quantico' farewellLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein enters emails with rape accuser into court case evidenceLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Health Minute: Do genes impact lifespan?Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato 'grateful' to be aliveLifestyle
-
Zombie Boy's family claim death was accidentalLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Cancer survivor meets Taylor SwiftLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Tom Cruise movie stunt secretsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Affleck and Damon reuniteLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018Local
-
Malema: Let us not cause unnecessary tension in ZimPolitics
-
AfriForum lays complaint against Malema’s bodyguard over rifle shooting incidentPolitics
-
Maimane ‘concerned’ about DA’s coalition in Mandela Bay MunicipalityPolitics
-
[WATCH] Malema calls on 'old' Mnangagwa to serve 1 presidential termAfrica
-
Maimane: We’re focused on delivering basic services to residentsPolitics
-
DA to lodge complaint against SABC over Ramaphosa land speech broadcastPolitics
-
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinityOpinion
-
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza’s risky brinkmanshipOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of successOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spotsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reformOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] How competitive is South Africa’s private healthcare sector?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Facebook fakers get better at covering tracks, security experts sayBusiness
-
France's EDF halts four nuclear reactors due to heatwaveWorld
-
TSMC says a number of fab tools infected by computer virusBusiness
-
Eskom: Low probability of rotational load shedding for todayLocal
-
Mantashe slams Impala Platinum over job cutsBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand rallies as dollar stalls, stocks recoverBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 9°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 10°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- -2°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
‘Land expropriation to have negative impact on Khoi community’
Chief Cornelius Kok of the Griqua Traditional Council says land expropriation without compensation will have a negative impact on the Khoi community.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of South Africans have voiced their views on land expropriation for the last time as Parliament concluded public hearings in Cape Town on Saturday.
Hundreds of Western Cape residents, political parties and civic organisations gathered in Cape Town for the last of the public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
The views differed with some calling for a constitutional amendment and others vehemently opposed to the constitutional review.
Chief Cornelius Kok of the Griqua Traditional Council says land expropriation without compensation will have a negative impact on the Khoi community.
“You see this land… the original owner is the Khoi and the Bushmen nations. They are the custodians of this land although we do not get the recognition.”
ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa says the governing party’s position on land has been consistent since it took a resolution at its December conference.
“The outcomes of these processes must reflect what the people has said and we have said.”
It will now be up to Parliament to decide how to move forward with the amendment, which will most likely take place after the 2019 elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Hundreds of residents gather in CT as land hearings conclude18 hours ago
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriationone day ago
-
EFF welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on land expropriation4 days ago
-
Opposition: ANC announcement on land expropriation an electioneering tactic4 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.