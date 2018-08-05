JHB couple due in court after locking cops inside house

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were called to the house to investigate a complaint of loud music on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg couple will appear at the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Monday after they locked officers inside their house in Berea.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were called to the house to investigate a complaint of loud music on Saturday. It is understood police went inside to confiscate the devices used to play the music. The pair then locked the gate with some officers still inside.

The man and woman initially refused to unlock their gate to the authorities until backup arrived.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “The lock was broken by other officers and the couple will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court tomorrow morning to face charges of interfering with officers’ duty, resisting arrest, assault and playing loud music.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)