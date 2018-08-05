DA confirms De Lille agrees to resign as CT mayor
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has confirmed that Patricia de Lille has agreed to resign as Cape Town mayor.
De Lille's resignation is effective from 31 October 2018.
She has been under a cloud for the past year over allegations of misconduct and corruption cover-ups, claims she has vehemently and repeatedly denied.
Last week, De Lille staved off a motion of no confidence in the city council after the DA agreed to a public disciplinary hearing.
She’s been the city’s mayor since 2011, the only mayor since the formation of the uni-city to serve a full term and to be re-elected to serve a second one.
More to follow.
"This has been a long and difficult journey. This matter has already gone on for too long, and has sapped the energies and attentions of both parties from our core work, for which we apologise." - @mmusimane #DeLille— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
"We were both desirous of finding a mutually agreeable resolution, and we have now done so. I am confident that this outcome is in the best interests of the people of Cape Town." - @MmusiMaimane #DeLille— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
"Cape Town Mayor @PatriciaDeLille has agreed to resign the office of Mayor, effective 31 October 2018". @MmusiMaimane #DeLille— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
"The DA has taken a decision to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges against Patricia de Lille.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
Any other investigations by the City are not covered by this agree-ment." - @Mmusimaine #DeLille
My statement on today’s announcement by @Our_DA leader @MmusiMaimane: pic.twitter.com/6tIrvONovX— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) August 5, 2018
