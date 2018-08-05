CT cop among 5 arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, firearms

Four suspects were apprehended shortly after a house raid and police gave chase to a man who fled in a car; it was later established that he is a police member.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police detective is one of five men who've been arrested for the possession of stolen vehicles and prohibited firearms in Bishop Lavis.

Officers conducted an operation on Saturday to track down a vehicle that was stolen during a house robbery last week.

Upon arrival at a house in Friesland Street, officers noticed a Mercedes Benz parked outside that was stolen during a hijacking in Lansdowne a month ago.

When they entered the property, police spotted a group of men who scattered in various directions when the noticed officers.

Four suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter, and police gave chase to a man who fled in a car.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says they tracked him down in Valhalla Park where it was established that he's a policeman.

“Upon searching the residence, police found a bank note counting machine, pellet and toy guns and a crowbar. The arrested suspects are aged 28, 36, 47, 50 and the 36-year-old police member. The specialised police units were on the scene conducting investigations.”