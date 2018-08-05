CT cop among 5 arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, firearms

-
CT cop among 5 arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, firearmsLocal
-
De Lille feels vindicated by DA decision to drop chargesPolitics
-
[WATCH] Barbara Hogan visits her former prisonLocal
-
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim wins party presidencyWorld
-
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.0 quake strikes off Lombok islandWorld
-
Trio arrested for possession of explosives at Musina BorderLocal
Popular Topics
-
De Lille feels vindicated by DA decision to drop chargesPolitics
-
[WATCH] Barbara Hogan visits her former prisonLocal
-
Trio arrested for possession of explosives at Musina BorderLocal
-
‘Women in abusive relationships becoming aware of available resources’Local
-
Drunk driver in possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition arrestedLocal
-
Pandor: More black academics vital in achieving decolonised educationLocal
Popular Topics
-
Thomas opens three-shot lead over McIlroy at BridgestoneSport
-
England-based Polota-Nau, Toomua named in Wallabies squadSport
-
SACP calls for govt intervention over SABC, PSL matterLocal
-
City get convincing win over SuperSportSport
-
Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers CupSport
-
Paris hosts Gay Games amid surge in anti-gay aggression in FranceSport
Popular Topics
-
Sir Patrick Stewart returning to Star TrekLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018Lifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra bids 'Quantico' farewellLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein enters emails with rape accuser into court case evidenceLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Health Minute: Do genes impact lifespan?Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato 'grateful' to be aliveLifestyle
-
Zombie Boy's family claim death was accidentalLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Cancer survivor meets Taylor SwiftLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Tom Cruise movie stunt secretsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Barbara Hogan visits her former prisonLocal
-
DA drops all charges as De Lille walks away from mayorshipPolitics
-
DA confirms De Lille agrees to resign as CT mayorPolitics
-
ANC WC supporters ‘not coerced’ over land issuePolitics
-
DA & Patricia De Lille reach agreementLocal
-
Maimane questions motives of some parties in NMB MunicipalityPolitics
-
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinityOpinion
-
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza’s risky brinkmanshipOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of successOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spotsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reformOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] How competitive is South Africa’s private healthcare sector?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Huawei in British spotlight over use of US firm's softwareBusiness
-
Public has until Thursday to comment on tobacco billBusiness
-
Numsa backs ‘boycott Shoprite’ call over Namibian caseBusiness
-
Facebook fakers get better at covering tracks, security experts sayBusiness
-
France's EDF halts four nuclear reactors due to heatwaveWorld
-
TSMC says a number of fab tools infected by computer virusBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 9°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 10°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- -2°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
CT cop among 5 arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, firearms
Four suspects were apprehended shortly after a house raid and police gave chase to a man who fled in a car; it was later established that he is a police member.
CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police detective is one of five men who've been arrested for the possession of stolen vehicles and prohibited firearms in Bishop Lavis.
Officers conducted an operation on Saturday to track down a vehicle that was stolen during a house robbery last week.
Upon arrival at a house in Friesland Street, officers noticed a Mercedes Benz parked outside that was stolen during a hijacking in Lansdowne a month ago.
When they entered the property, police spotted a group of men who scattered in various directions when the noticed officers.
Four suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter, and police gave chase to a man who fled in a car.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk says they tracked him down in Valhalla Park where it was established that he's a policeman.
“Upon searching the residence, police found a bank note counting machine, pellet and toy guns and a crowbar. The arrested suspects are aged 28, 36, 47, 50 and the 36-year-old police member. The specialised police units were on the scene conducting investigations.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018one day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 201813 hours ago
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case27 days ago
-
Somerset Mall evacuated after roof collapse5 hours ago
-
DA drops all charges as De Lille walks away from mayorship3 hours ago
-
De Lille feels vindicated by DA decision to drop chargesone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.