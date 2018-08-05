Cops arrest 3 in Burgundy Estate drug bust

The suspected drug dealer's house had been under police surveillance over a period of weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been arrested as part of a police operation to root out drugs in Burgundy Estate, in Cape Town.

He's accused of dealing in cocaine, MDMA and dagga.

Police say as part of their investigation, various sting operations were conducted last month where cocaine and dagga worth about R2,000 were purchased.

Earlier this week, officers again went back to the house to buy cocaine and the drug MDMA to the value of R7,200.

After the sale took place, the perpetrators were arrested and a search warrant was executed.

Police then searched the house and found more drugs.

The total weight and street value of the drugs have yet to be determined.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 29, will appear in court once they've been charged.

#sapsWC Successful intelligence driven drug op conducted by Bothasig #SAPS & & #K9Unit at Burgundy Estate. 3 Suspects arrested for dealing in drugs. Drugs incl cocaine seized. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/EWI9RI6I3n pic.twitter.com/T613QkxSXs — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 4, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)