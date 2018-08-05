ANC WC supporters ‘not coerced’ over land issue

The party has congratulated Parliament's joint constitutional review committee for conducting public hearings across the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it's satisfied with the provincial leg of the public hearings into land expropriation.

The province was the last opportunity for South Africans to make submissions either for or against the expropriation of land without compensation.

ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa has told Eyewitness News that there was overwhelming support for a constitutional review to allow for land expropriation.

Magaza says the party has not imposed its views on people.

“We’re not going to coerce any member of the ANC to toe the line. We allow everybody to say what he wants to see happening.”

The committee will now report back to Parliament on its findings during the hearings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)