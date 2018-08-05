ANC reacts to attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro
The ANC has wished President Nicolás Maduro and the people of Venezuela strength during this time and the injured a speedy recovery.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has learnt with shock of the attempted assassination of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.
President Maduro was delivering a keynote address on the 81st anniversary of the National Bolivarian Guard when at least two explosions in aerial devices reportedly occurred in front of the president's podium.
The ANC urges the government of Venezuela to get to the bottom of these attacks and to do everything to arrest this scourge.
Seven people were injured when drone-like devices were detonated during the televised speech of Maduro.
He escaped unharmed.
Live footages show him suddenly looking up, startled mid-speech while beside him, his wife winces after a loud bang.
Dozens of soldiers are also seen scattering during the live event which was aimed at commentating the 81st anniversary of the Venezuelan National Guard in the capital of Caracas.
The ANC has wished Maduro and the people of Venezuela strength during this time and the injured a speedy recovery.
WATCH: Venezuela 'Drone Attack': Maduro says attempt made on his life at event
Popular in Politics
-
De Lille feels vindicated by DA decision to drop charges
-
Malema: Let us not cause unnecessary tension in Zim
-
DA drops all charges as De Lille walks away from mayorship
-
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US ties
-
[WATCH] Patricia de Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor
-
DA confirms De Lille agrees to resign as CT mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.