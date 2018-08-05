Alleged criminal kingpin arrested over fraud in WC

Zayid Karrim was arrested on Sunday and granted R5,000 bail.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested an alleged criminal kingpin for vehicle finance fraud in the Western Cape.

His alleged partner, Abdush Razack, who is a car sales person, was arrested in May and released on R20,000 bail.

The police’s Philani Nkwalase says: “They allegedly manufactured documents that recruited clients to obtain vehicle finance from the period of 2012 to 2018.”

Officials say the total cost of their alleged crimes is R1.5 million.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)