Aguero hits 200th City goal as Guardiola's side stroll past Chelsea
The game between title winners and cup holders is the traditional curtain-raiser but on this evidence, the gap between the two teams, is as wide as ever.
LONDON - The new English season got off to a familiar start as two Sergio Aguero goals, including his 200th for the club, handed Manchester City a 2-0 win over Chelsea and claim the FA Community Shield for the fifth time at a sun-baked Wembley.
The game between title winners and cup holders is the traditional curtain-raiser but on this evidence, the gap between the two teams, which last season stood at 30 points in the Premier League, is as wide as ever despite the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as Blues manager and new signing Jorginho.
Aguero struck his first on 13 minutes after Phil Foden, filling in admirably for Kevin De Bruyne, burst forward to find the Argentine, who wrong-footed Antonio Rudiger with a low shot to become the first City player to reach a double century of goals.
Chelsea, who were without Eden Hazard, took 25 minutes to even register a shot and seldom threatened and it was no surprise when Aguero added a second from a Bernardo Silva pass after spurning an even clearer chance moments earlier.
City cut Chelsea apart to become the first Premier League champions to win the trophy since Manchester United in 2013.
