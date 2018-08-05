2 killed after accident near mine
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says they’re working to determine whether the deceased were employees at the mine.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that two people have been killed near the Atok Brakfontein Chrome Mine.
According to police, the brakes of a dump truck failed, causing the vehicle to overturn. A statement reads: "It's alleged that the duo were on top of the mountain operating a dump truck. It's believed that the truck's brakes failed, it overturned and caught fire, killing both people instantly."
“The South African Police Service is investigating a case of culpable homicide.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
