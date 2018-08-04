[WATCH LIVE] Professor Bongani Mayosi’s official funeral proceedings
CAPE TOWN - Internationally acclaimed cardiologist Bongani Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town today.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend the University of Cape Town professor's funeral at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of professor Bongani Mayosi
Mayosi's family revealed in a statement last week after his death that he had committed suicide following a long struggle with depression.
Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mayosi would be afforded a special provincial official funeral.
Many people from across the globe and government officials are expected to attend.
Mayosi has been described as a loving father, teacher and someone who deeply cared for the poor and sick.
#BonganiMayosi Photos of the late world renowned cardiologist continues to fill the screen in the hall, as hymns are being sung. SF pic.twitter.com/UbLI8vQ9RB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018
#BonganiMayosi The venue in which the funeral service is being held at the CTICC continues to fill up. Hundreds in attendance. SF pic.twitter.com/5VAxRRBx2Y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
