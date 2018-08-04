[WATCH LIVE] Professor Bongani Mayosi’s official funeral proceedings

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the University of Cape Town professor's funeral at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

CAPE TOWN - Internationally acclaimed cardiologist Bongani Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town today.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of professor Bongani Mayosi

Mayosi's family revealed in a statement last week after his death that he had committed suicide following a long struggle with depression.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mayosi would be afforded a special provincial official funeral.

Many people from across the globe and government officials are expected to attend.

Mayosi has been described as a loving father, teacher and someone who deeply cared for the poor and sick.

#BonganiMayosi Photos of the late world renowned cardiologist continues to fill the screen in the hall, as hymns are being sung. SF pic.twitter.com/UbLI8vQ9RB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018

#BonganiMayosi The venue in which the funeral service is being held at the CTICC continues to fill up. Hundreds in attendance. SF pic.twitter.com/5VAxRRBx2Y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018

