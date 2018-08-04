Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Professor Bongani Mayosi’s official funeral proceedings

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the University of Cape Town professor's funeral at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Friends, family and colleagues bid a final farewell to UCT professor Bongani Mayosi on 4 August 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Friends, family and colleagues bid a final farewell to UCT professor Bongani Mayosi on 4 August 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Internationally acclaimed cardiologist Bongani Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town today.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the University of Cape Town professor's funeral at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of professor Bongani Mayosi

Mayosi's family revealed in a statement last week after his death that he had committed suicide following a long struggle with depression.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mayosi would be afforded a special provincial official funeral.

Many people from across the globe and government officials are expected to attend.

Mayosi has been described as a loving father, teacher and someone who deeply cared for the poor and sick.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

