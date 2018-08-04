US envoy hands letter from Trump for Kim to North Korean minister

Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, handed the letter to Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, who has played a prominent role in US talks with North Korea, handed the letter to Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

She said the letter was a response to one from Kim Jong Un to Trump.

In Singapore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ri shook hands and exchanged words and smiles at a Southeast Asian security forum, but had no formal meeting, Nauert said.

Nauert said Pompeo told Ri: “We should meet again soon.”She said Ri replied: “I agree, there are many productive conversations to be had.”