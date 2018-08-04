TotalShutDown wants convicted rapist Brickz to stop performing

The musician, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, performed on Friday at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Award ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - The #TotalShutdown movement says will be releasing a petition calling on the convicted rapist and kwaito star Brickz to stop performing his music.

According to reports, Brickz owed the organisers a gig from back in 2016 which he could not fulfil because he was in prison.

The musician is currently out on bail for raping his then 15-year-old orphaned niece in 2013.

However, the movement's Zimasa Nqabeni's says it is shocking that the organisers allowed a convicted rapist to perform at their event.

“They don’t see it as an important societal issue because you cannot have such a massive moment a couple of years ago and yet you’re not feeling some kind of empathy to say how can we make a difference.”