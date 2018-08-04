Sports minister to intervene in PSL, SABC stand-off

According to the statement issued by SABC, a decision was taken not to broadcast PSL games on radio following unsuccessful negotiations between PSL and SABC.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Sports and Recreation Tokozile Xasa issued a statement indicating her concern that a large portion of football fans will not have Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches available on radio.

This is due to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and PSL’s failure to reach a deal with regards to broadcasting rights.

“Soccer is the sport mostly followed by the poor and the working class in our country, the rural mass, taxi operators and truck drivers who solely depend on radio to follow this beautiful game,” Xasa said.

According to the statement issued by SABC, a decision was taken not to broadcast PSL games on radio following unsuccessful negotiations between PSL and SABC.

Both parties didn’t reach consensus with regards to the terms of the contract.

Xasa went on to say she’ll be meeting with stakeholders in order to come to a resolution.

“I will be meeting with all relevant parties this coming week as this decision threatens social cohesion in our country and threatens jobs of many broadcasting sports journalists. The decisions they make in boardrooms must never affect the majority of our people negatively. I have full confidence that we will reach a decision that will satisfy the majority of soccer-loving people.”

The SABC will still broadcast PSL matches on their television platform, however, many South Africans still use the medium of radio to listen to their various scores.

The PSL kicks off on 4 August.