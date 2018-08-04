Shrien Dewani confirms being in same-sex relationship
Pictures of Dewani and his partner Gledison Lopez Martins on vacation have appeared on social media.
LONDON - Shrien Dewani, the man who was cleared of any involvement in the murder of his wife on honeymoon in Cape Town, has confirmed he is in a same-sex relationship.
The 38-year-old has been partnered with a Brazilian-born photographer for 18 months.
Less than four years ago, Dewani was cleared of killing his bride but three men were given jail terms for their role in the killing, claiming Dewani had organised it.
They’ve holidayed in Ibiza and India and the stills and videos show them at a fancy-dress party, cuddling on a train and at a Christmas party at Dewani’s family home.
On the first day of his Cape Town trial, Dewani testified he had been visiting gay prostitutes and was bisexual.
However, he denied allegations he had organised and paid for his bride to be shot by three local men in November 2010.
His late wife’s family say the revelation has heaped further pain on them
