‘Raid on MDC headquarters linked to election rigging claims’

Nelson Chamisa's lawyer Thabani Moyo says the police are being used in an attempt to undermine their case against the electoral commission.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addresses the Press on the elections thus far, stating they have been rigged. Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

HARARE - The lawyer representing Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the raid on the party’s headquarters is linked to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance’s claim that elections were rigged to favour Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Twenty-two people were arrested when police sealed off and raided the Harvest House on Wednesday.

On Friday, Chamisa said his party would provide proof the numbers were cooked.

His lawyer Thabani Moyo says the police are being used in an attempt to undermine their case against the electoral commission.

“They went to the MDC headquarters because they thought they were going to find the V11 forms and confiscate them.”

Moyo also condemned the attempt to forcefully remove reporters from the hotel where Chamisa made the announcement.

“You were threatened and told there could be no press conference.”

Meanwhile, police officers can be seen stationed outside the party’s headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

