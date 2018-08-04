‘Raid on MDC headquarters linked to election rigging claims’

Nelson Chamisa's lawyer Thabani Moyo says the police are being used in an attempt to undermine their case against the electoral commission.

HARARE - The lawyer representing Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the raid on the party’s headquarters is linked to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance’s claim that elections were rigged to favour Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Twenty-two people were arrested when police sealed off and raided the Harvest House on Wednesday.

On Friday, Chamisa said his party would provide proof the numbers were cooked.

“They went to the MDC headquarters because they thought they were going to find the V11 forms and confiscate them.”

Moyo also condemned the attempt to forcefully remove reporters from the hotel where Chamisa made the announcement.

“You were threatened and told there could be no press conference.”

The scenes today at the Bronte Hotel have no place in our society and we are urgently investigating the matter to understand exactly what happened. Over the past nine months we have protected freedom of speech, of assembly and the right to criticise the government. (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 3, 2018

This is an indispensable part of the new Zimbabwe. It is non-negotiable and will not change.

We won the election freely and fairly, and have nothing to hide or fear. Anyone is free to address the media at any time (2/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, police officers can be seen stationed outside the party’s headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)