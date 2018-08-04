PSL won’t be broadcast on SABC radio platforms

The SABC says it will only broadcast the PSL soccer matches on its television platform.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will not broadcast Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches on its radio platforms.

The public broadcaster says the decision was taken after careful consideration by the organisation's business operations, and unsuccessful negotiations with the PSL to secure the broadcast rights for soccer matches on radio.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)