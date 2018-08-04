Professor Bongani Mayosi remembered as caring man
Mayosi's special provincial funeral service is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay their final respects to renowned cardiologist and University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Bongani Mayosi.
Mayosi's special provincial funeral service is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of professor Bongani Mayosi
Mayosi was the dean of health sciences at the University of Cape Town at the time of his death last week.
The 51-year-old committed suicide after battling depression.
Archbishop emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has described the late professor as a man who cared for his family and his students.
“I have no doubt that our much-loved professor would have us remember about his life is that we should be to gentle in our language and actions.”
#BonganiMayosi Archbishop Emeritus Njongongkulu Ndungani now addressing mourners. “it’s an occassion for us to pause and reflect on life in general, 1 life in particular. We’ve come together to both mourn and celebrate the life of Bongani Mayosi”. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018
#BonganiMayosi Photos of the late world renowned cardiologist continues to fill the screen in the hall, as hymns are being sung. SF pic.twitter.com/UbLI8vQ9RB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018
#BonganiMayosi Proceedings are underway. The programme director tells mourners that although this is a time for mourning, it’s a time to celebrate the life of the deceased. SF pic.twitter.com/nRCYBt8QnY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 1 August 2018
-
PSL won’t be broadcast on SABC radio platforms
-
[WATCH LIVE] Professor Bongani Mayosi’s official funeral proceedings
-
Powerball rolls over again. R140 million this time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.