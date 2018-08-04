Professor Bongani Mayosi remembered as caring man

Mayosi's special provincial funeral service is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay their final respects to renowned cardiologist and University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Bongani Mayosi.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of professor Bongani Mayosi

Mayosi was the dean of health sciences at the University of Cape Town at the time of his death last week.

The 51-year-old committed suicide after battling depression.

Archbishop emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has described the late professor as a man who cared for his family and his students.

“I have no doubt that our much-loved professor would have us remember about his life is that we should be to gentle in our language and actions.”

#BonganiMayosi Archbishop Emeritus Njongongkulu Ndungani now addressing mourners. “it’s an occassion for us to pause and reflect on life in general, 1 life in particular. We’ve come together to both mourn and celebrate the life of Bongani Mayosi”. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018

#BonganiMayosi Photos of the late world renowned cardiologist continues to fill the screen in the hall, as hymns are being sung. SF pic.twitter.com/UbLI8vQ9RB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018

#BonganiMayosi Proceedings are underway. The programme director tells mourners that although this is a time for mourning, it’s a time to celebrate the life of the deceased. SF pic.twitter.com/nRCYBt8QnY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2018

