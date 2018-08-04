PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you are a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 3 August are as follows:

PowerBall results: 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 PB: 4

PowerBall Plus results: 1, 18, 24, 40, 48 PB: 19

For more details visit the National Lottery website.