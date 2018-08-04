Police probe arson incident at EC school

Police say equipment and furniture valued at over of R90,000 have been lost in the attack at the Ncedisizwe Senior Secondary School.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of arson after two offices were set alight at Ncedisizwe Senior Secondary School in Cebe village, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged the blaze began early hours of Friday morning.

The police's Jackson Manatha says equipment and furniture valued at over of R90,000 have been lost in the attack.

“The school was burnt apparently by a member of the community.”