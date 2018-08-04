Popular Topics
Parly concludes public hearings on land expropriation

It’s been two months since Parliament kicked off its hearings into the possible review of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter.
The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded its hearings into land expropriation without compensation.

On Saturday, hundreds of Western Cape residents gathered for the last of the public hearings into a possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The joint review committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to see whether reviews of Section 25 and other clauses are necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation.

It’s been two months since Parliament kicked off its hearings into the possible review of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

Thousands have made submissions supporting or opposing a possible a constitutional amendment.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane took the opportunity to garner support against land expropriation without compensation.

“The real problem is the fact that we have a government that’s not working, that we ultimately have spent more money on VIP security instead of actually doing land reform.”

Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith said the hearings were a true example of democracy.

“I am confident that if anybody chose to take us to court, we'd be able to defend ourselves because we allowed for democracy to prevail.”

The committee will now report back to Parliament before a final decision is taken.

