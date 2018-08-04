Parliament expresses shock, sorrow at death of Winston Ntshona
The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday, at the age of 76.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture says its shocked and saddened by the passing of actor and playwright Winston Ntshona.
The anti-apartheid activist passed away on Thursday, at the age of 76.
Committee chairperson Xoliswa Tom says it’s admirable how Ntshona used the art to inform the world and to raise awareness about the injustice of the apartheid.
Tom says the creative industry has lost a giant.
“South Africa has lost a giant, but the biggest loser here is the creative industry. We’re hoping the people involved in art can bring it to the centre of society where it belongs, because art is about us and who we are.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
