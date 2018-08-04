Numsa backs ‘boycott Shoprite’ call over Namibian case

Shoprite is suing its Namibian workers who allegedly went on a strike demanding improved working conditions and a 20% salary increase in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) supports the call to boycott all Shoprite stores after reports of it suing its workers in Namibia for R4.5 million for embarking on an industrial action.

It is alleged that the workers were demanding improved working conditions and a 20% salary increase in 2015.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the retail giant wants to punish workers for fighting for their rights instead of engaging with them.

She says the store is exploitative and it stands in solidarity with the workers.

“Shoprite is an abusive company whose success depends on the rampant exploitation of labour. They treat workers as slaves and even in South Africa, they have a terrible reputation as an employer.”