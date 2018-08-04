NPA: Mkhari cases withdrawn

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
Go

NPA: Mkhari cases withdrawn

The cases were provisionally withdrawn, pending investigation, following an appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court after the incident.

Given and Ipeleng Mkhari leave the Randburg magistrates court on 16 July 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Given and Ipeleng Mkhari leave the Randburg magistrates court on 16 July 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn cases against radio station boss Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng.

The pair laid assault charges against each other last month.

The cases were provisionally withdrawn, pending investigation, following an appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court after the incident.

The NPA has now decided to drop the charges after both parties were involved in mediation procedures.

Spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane says: “Both matters against Mr and Mrs Mkhari were withdrawn at Randburg Magistrate Court. This after the senior prosecutor at the court called on both parties to participate in the mediation process.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA