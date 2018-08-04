NPA: Mkhari cases withdrawn

The cases were provisionally withdrawn, pending investigation, following an appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court after the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn cases against radio station boss Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng.

The pair laid assault charges against each other last month.

The cases were provisionally withdrawn, pending investigation, following an appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court after the incident.

The NPA has now decided to drop the charges after both parties were involved in mediation procedures.

Spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane says: “Both matters against Mr and Mrs Mkhari were withdrawn at Randburg Magistrate Court. This after the senior prosecutor at the court called on both parties to participate in the mediation process.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)