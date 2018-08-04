Mitchells Plain CPF condemns ongoing gang violence

CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says residents, including children, are living in fear and want to see action from government.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community policing forum has condemned the ongoing gang violence in the area.

A 26-year-old man died after being shot in the head. The attack brings to two the number of people who have been killed this week. Five others have been wounded in series shootings in Mitchells Plain on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says residents, including children, are living in fear and want to see action from government.

“There needs to be close cooperation between the Department of Correctional Services, SAPS and the judiciary because you’ve seen most of the alleged suspects are found with weapons and the next day they’re out of custody.”

Isaacs says in order to combat gangsterism, a multi-faceted approach is needed.

Meanwhile, gang expert Don Pinnock says contributing factors to gangsterism include poverty, unemployment and the growing drug trade.

He too believes that a holistic approach is needed to deal with gangs.

