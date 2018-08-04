Mantashe slams Impala Platinum over job cuts

Mantashe has criticised the decision by Impala Platinum Mine to cut 13,000 jobs over two years as a “casual” and a careless decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says mining companies should phase out business in the correct manner by being accountable.

The minister made the remarks during a briefing on Friday in Pretoria.



Mantashe says Impala Platinum is not “thinking ahead”.

“My view is that it’s irresponsible to say you’ll retrench 13,000 people over the next two years. You’re being casual about the serious activity of terminating the employment of many people, you’re refusing to think ahead and mitigate for many people.”

