Malema: Let us not cause unnecessary tension in Zim

EFF leader Julius Malema says Zimbabweans have spoken and all people should respect the outcome, despite having had different ambitions.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged the Zimbabwean opposition to accept the election results.

He's called on Zimbabwe's opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, to be collaborative in the country's politics.

Malema has also warned that failure to accept the results may cause unnecessary tensions.

“In the absence of evidence, any rhetoric that suggests that there was rigging is actually putting the lives of Zimbabweans in danger. Let us not cause unnecessary tension in Zimbabwe.”

While the EFF has congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on being elected Zimbabwe's president Malema has called on him to serve only one term.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema calling upon President Mnangagwa to serve one term, and allow the younger generation to continue. pic.twitter.com/VTBOjy0b5d — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 3, 2018

Malema says Mnangagwa should serve only one term as he's “too old” to go on for two. He was speaking after addressing members of the Limpopo Circle of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces on Friday.

"We hope president Mnangagwa will not want to go for the second term. Let Zanu-PF begin a process of producing younger people who will compete with [MDC Alliance leader Nelson] Chamisa."

Additional reporting by Lungelo Matangira.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)